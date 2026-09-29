Chandigarh weather swings again: Day warms up after rain, night turns cooler

Chandigarh witnessed another sharp swing in weather on Tuesday, with the day temperature jumping 7.4°C in 24 hours to 32.8°C, the highest such rise recorded across Punjab and Haryana, even as the night temperature plunged 3.1°C to 19°C, the second-sharpest fall in the region after Bathinda’s 3.7°C.

The maximum temperature, which had fallen sharply after Monday’s rain, climbed back to 0.2°C above normal, while the minimum was 3.1°C below normal. The contrasting movement left a 13.8°C gap between the day’s maximum and night’s minimum in Chandigarh.

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Panchkula records region’s coolest night

Panchkula recorded the lowest minimum temperature in both Haryana and the wider Punjab-Haryana region at 17.8°C, down 4°C from the previous night and 4.3°C below normal.

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It also remained the coolest in the Tricity at night. Chandigarh recorded 19°C, while Mohali’s maximum was 31.9°C, down 6.5°C from Monday.

The lowest minimum in Punjab was 18.1°C at Nawanshahr, making Panchkula’s 17.8°C the lowest reading across the two states.

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Day turns warmer in Chandigarh

The sharpest daytime recovery was recorded in Chandigarh, where the maximum rose from 25.4°C on Monday to 32.8°C on Tuesday. The city’s airport observatory recorded a slightly lower maximum of 32.6°C.

Mohali’s maximum rose 6.5°C to 31.9°C, while Panchkula’s also increased 6.5°C to 30.7°C. Thus, Chandigarh remained the hottest among the three Tricity stations during the day.

Humidity shoots up

The sharp return of sunshine after Monday’s rain was accompanied by a substantial rise in humidity. Chandigarh recorded a maximum relative humidity of 96% and a minimum of 73%.

The city received 9.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while the airport recorded 15 mm during the same period. No further rainfall was recorded during the day.

Rainfall deficit persists

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 710.8 mm, leaving the city with a 15.9% deficit against normal rainfall for the season. Monday’s rain had pushed the cumulative total up, but the deficit continued to remain substantial as the Southwest Monsoon season ended.

Dry spell ahead

The weather is expected to remain largely dry through the week, with the seven-day outlook showing isolated rainfall activity on September 29 followed by dry conditions from September 30 to October 5 in Haryana-Chandigarh. Punjab is also forecast to remain dry from September 30 onwards, barring isolated activity on Tuesday.

For the Tricity, the next five days are forecast to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures of 32°C, 33°C, 34°C, 34°C and 33°C and minimum temperatures of 24°C, 23°C, 24°C, 25°C and 25°C, respectively, from September 30 to October 4.

No weather warning is in force for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana through October 5.