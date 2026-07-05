Chandigarh weather: Temperature rises in city, rain likely from Monday

Chandigarh witnessed another hot and humid day on Sunday as temperatures rose again and the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds failed to bring any significant weather activity till the filing of this report.

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Despite the alert, the city remained dry through the day, with no rainfall recorded either during the previous 24 hours ending 8.30 am or till the evening observation.

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According to the IMD, the maximum temperature rose by 2.2 degrees Celsius to 37.9°C, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, however, dipped by 2.3 degrees to 24.8°C, settling 1.8 degrees below normal. The contrasting trend reflected hot afternoons and comparatively cooler nights under partly cloudy skies.

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Relative humidity ranged between 49 per cent and 90 per cent, maintaining humid conditions despite the absence of rainfall. Only 0.4 mm rainfall had been recorded during the previous 24-hour observation period. Chandigarh's cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 52.6 mm, remaining 72.4 per cent below normal.

Yellow alert for heavy rain till Saturday

The IMD has retained the yellow alert for Monday through Saturday, barring Friday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and spells of heavy rain over Chandigarh. The forecast indicates rainfall activity will intensify from Monday, with intermittent showers expected through the week.

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The five-day forecast suggests a gradual fall in daytime temperatures as rainfall increases. Maximum temperatures are expected to decline from 38°C on Monday to 33°C by Friday, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 23°C and 25°C.

A meteorologist said the city was likely to witness a more active phase of the monsoon from Monday.

"Moisture availability over the region is expected to increase from Monday, leading to more frequent thunderstorms and rainfall. Rainfall activity is likely to continue through the week, which should moderate daytime temperatures, although humidity levels will remain high," he said.