Chandigarh win cricket series against Uttarakhand

Chandigarh, October 3

The local men’s senior cricket team won the two-match friendly series against Uttarakhand. In the last match, the local side registered a two-wicket win.

Batting first, the visitors side scored 166/6 in allotted 20 overs. Avneesh Sudha and Piyush Joshi got off to a solid start with an 80-run partnership. Jagjit Singh broke the association by dismissing Sudha (38).

Later, Vishu Kashyap gave a second breakthrough to the hosts by eliminating Joshi (53). Kashyap (3/21) and Jagjit Singh (3/32) took wickets for the bowling side. Skipper Kunal Chandela also added 21 runs.

In reply, Chandigarh got off to a dismal start as both openers — Mohammad Arsalan Khan (12) and captain Manan Vohra (15) — were back to the pavilion. Shivam Bhambri (41), Bhagmender Lather (25) and Akshit Rana (23) scored for the side. Akshit Rana later scored 23 off 9 balls to help the side win.

Special session on diet

The UTCA organised a special session on diet at Sector 16 cricket stadium. The session was conducted by fitness expert and dietician Neha Ahuja. Nearly 30 cricketers took part in the session. Meanwhile, the three ODI Match series between the host and Railways will start from October 4.

