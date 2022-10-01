 Chandigarh withdraws plea against CAT orders : The Tribune India

Chandigarh withdraws plea against CAT orders

Chandigarh withdraws plea against CAT orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Just over two months after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAG) stayed the operation of an order for taking back the additional charge of Chandigarh College of Architecture principal given to Dr Sangeeta Bagga, the Chandigarh Administration today withdrew the petition against the order. It was as such dismissed by a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Additional charge of Chandigarh College of Architecture principal

The administration had submitted that the tribunal had stayed UT’s order dated July 19 vide which additional charge granted to Bagga was withdrawn. It added the tribunal’s order was also against the settled legal principle

The UT added Bagga was facing a high-level inquiry subsequent to the impugned order dated July 22 with serious allegations made by an independent and statutory Body —the Council of Architecture. It made it imperative to have a neutral person to substitute her as the principal. She could not be allowed to remain at the helm of affairs at the college as she could interfere, tamper and prejudice the inquiry proceedings.

The tribunal had earlier issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration, along with the stay order, on Prof Bagga’s application filed through counsel Rohit Seth. A professor in the College of Architecture, Bagga had also sought directions to allow her to continue as the principal till regular appointment, being the senior-most Professor with PhD and fully qualified and eligible to hold the post. Directions were also sought to fill the principal’s post on a permanent basis in a time-bound manner.

Appearing on Bagga’s behalf, Seth had contended the applicant was given the additional charge on September 21, 2017, being senior-most faculty member. He contended vague and frivolous complaints were made against her in the past by the vested interests.

After an inquiry, a speaking order dated July 26, 2017, was passed by the Secretary, Technical Education. Among other things, it stated that a special committee recommended the filing of the complaints, having considered the whole issue and finding no merit.

“Now, suddenly, vide punitive order dated July 19, the charge of the post of Principal CCA has been taken away from the applicant undoubtedly on the basis of false and frivolous complaints filed by vested interests or manoeuvered by them, without holding any inquiry into the same by associating the applicant and only an internal inquiry seems to have been undertaken at the back of applicant,” it was added.

Admn petition

The administration had moved the High Court for quashing the impugned order dated July 22 passed by the Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench on the ground of being “erroneous, illegal and unsustainable in the eyes of law”.

