Chandigarh witnesses drizzle, more likely over 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Amid biting cold, the city and its adjoining areas witnessed drizzle today.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, light rain is expected on January 12 and 13. Following which, there will be dense fog for subsequent two days.

The city recorded the maximum temperature of 12 °C, a fraction higher that yesterday’s 11.5 °C. This is still nine degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.1 °C, slightly higher than yesterday’s 7.8 °C. This is four degrees above normal. Both minimum as well as maximum temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.