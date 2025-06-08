DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh witnesses hottest day of season, sizzles at 42.1°C

Chandigarh witnesses hottest day of season, sizzles at 42.1°C

Mercury to rise by 3 degrees in next 3 days, brace for intense heat wave: Met Dept
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain at Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Advertisement

Chandigarh on Sunday witnessed the season’s hottest day with the day temperature touching a record high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Centre here, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

It said maximum temperatures observed on Saturday in southern and western parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, were in the range of 40-42.6 degree Celsius.

Advertisement

The maximum day temperature in the city today was 2.2 degrees above yesterday’s mercury reading and was above normal by 3.3 degrees.

The highest temperature in the region was recorded at 44.8 degree Celsius in Bathinda, while Anandpur Sahib witnessed less heat at 39 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius. Faridkot logged 30.5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, which was the highest in the region, and Anandpur Sahib 25.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“Maximum temperature over northern and eastern parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, is in the range of 37-40 degree Celsius,” said the MeT officials, while predicting that maximum temperatures are very likely to further rise by about 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, including Chandigarh, during the next three days.

They said the maximum temperatures over southern and western parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, are likely to be in the range of 43-46 degree Celsius over a few places during the next three or four days, leading to heat wave conditions in the region.

They also predicted warm nights at isolated places during this period.

“In view of the heat wave and warm night conditions during the next few days, all are advised to take adequate precautions,” the weathermen said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts