Chandigarh witnesses hottest day of season, sizzles at 42.1°C

Chandigarh on Sunday witnessed the season’s hottest day with the day temperature touching a record high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

It said maximum temperatures observed on Saturday in southern and western parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, were in the range of 40-42.6 degree Celsius.

The maximum day temperature in the city today was 2.2 degrees above yesterday’s mercury reading and was above normal by 3.3 degrees.

The highest temperature in the region was recorded at 44.8 degree Celsius in Bathinda, while Anandpur Sahib witnessed less heat at 39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius. Faridkot logged 30.5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, which was the highest in the region, and Anandpur Sahib 25.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“Maximum temperature over northern and eastern parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, is in the range of 37-40 degree Celsius,” said the MeT officials, while predicting that maximum temperatures are very likely to further rise by about 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, including Chandigarh, during the next three days.

They said the maximum temperatures over southern and western parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, are likely to be in the range of 43-46 degree Celsius over a few places during the next three or four days, leading to heat wave conditions in the region.

They also predicted warm nights at isolated places during this period.

“In view of the heat wave and warm night conditions during the next few days, all are advised to take adequate precautions,” the weathermen said.