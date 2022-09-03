Chandigarh witnesses only 23% conviction rate last year

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, September 2

The UT had a poor conviction rate in cases of crime against woman during 2021, as a mere 23% of these ended in conviction, while the accused in remaining 77% cases accused were acquitted by court, reveals the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. As many as 86.3% cases were left pending by the end of the year.

According to the report, last year saw a total of 1,059 cases in Chandigarh courts, of which 882 were from the preceding year, while 177 cases were new and sent for trial in 2021.

By the end of the year, only 145 cases were disposed of. As many as 58 cases were disposed of without a trial, while trial was completed in 87 cases.

Among the 87 cases in which trial was completed, the accused were convicted in only 20, while in 66 cases, accused were acquitted, and in one case, the accused was discharged by court.

The report states 24 men were convicted of the crime. In the 66 cases of acquittal, 111 persons, including 98 men and 13 women, walked free.

Usually police investigation is blamed for low conviction rate, however, a police official said that many a time complainant backtracks from statement or witnesses turn hostile, leading to acquittal.

At the end of 2021, 914 cases of crime against women were still pending in UT courts. Crime against women includes rape, attempted rape, assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, kidnap and abduction, cruelty by husband or relatives, abetting suicide and dowry death.

What leads to acquittal

