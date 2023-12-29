Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

“Very dense fog” was witnessed in the city today, first time this season.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, very dense fog was reported, which means visibility was less than 50 m at 8:30 am today. People woke up to a foggy morning and motorists had a tough time while driving due to poor visibility.

Dense to very dense fog is expected over three more days and thereafter, there is a forecast of mainly clear sky over the subsequent two days. Compared to yesterday, there is a fall of 3.9°C in the maximum temperature. From 23.4°C maximum temperature yesterday, the mercury dropped to 19.5°C today.

It is, however, normal temperature of the day. The minimum temperature slightly rose from 8.2°C yesterday to 8.8°C, two degrees above normal. The temperatures are not likely to see any major shift in the next five days, but foggy conditions in the morning and evening hours over three days are expected, adds the forecast.