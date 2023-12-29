Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Chandigarh, December 28
“Very dense fog” was witnessed in the city today, first time this season.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, very dense fog was reported, which means visibility was less than 50 m at 8:30 am today. People woke up to a foggy morning and motorists had a tough time while driving due to poor visibility.
Dense to very dense fog is expected over three more days and thereafter, there is a forecast of mainly clear sky over the subsequent two days. Compared to yesterday, there is a fall of 3.9°C in the maximum temperature. From 23.4°C maximum temperature yesterday, the mercury dropped to 19.5°C today.
It is, however, normal temperature of the day. The minimum temperature slightly rose from 8.2°C yesterday to 8.8°C, two degrees above normal. The temperatures are not likely to see any major shift in the next five days, but foggy conditions in the morning and evening hours over three days are expected, adds the forecast.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men
MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team
Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM
Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine
Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction
Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively
Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena
Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...