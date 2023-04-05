 Chandigarh: Woman duped of Rs 59,000 : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Woman duped of Rs 59,000

Chandigarh: Woman duped of Rs 59,000

Chandigarh: A woman was duped of Rs 59,425 by fraudsters on the pretext of updating PAN card details. Complainant Pervesh Bir, a Mani Majra resident, alleged she got a link on her mobile phone to update PAN details. She clicked on the link and filled her Aadhaar and PAN details. Thereafter, money was debited from her bank account. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Two held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested with a stolen scooter. Police said Saurav, alias Lala, a resident of Sector 25, and Aman, a resident of Dhanas village, were held while riding a scooter bearing a fake registration plate. On investigation, it was found the scooter was stolen from Sector 38 three months ago. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Box containing Rs 25,000 stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a mobile phone and a box containing Rs 25,000 in cash from a public toilet in Sector 26. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. TNS

Women’s netball team win bronze

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh women’s netball team won the bronze medal in the first Fast5 Netball Championship at Haryana. In the first match, Chandigarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir (25-15), followed by a (35-20) win over Delhi in the next mach. In the pre-quarterfinal, the local team defeated Tamil Nadu (27-18) and marched ahead to defeat Himachal Pradesh (19-17). In the semi-final, Chandigarh faced a (27-30) defeat from Punjab. In the bronze medal match, Chandigarh ousted Kerala (23-19). TNS

Chess c’ship from April 8

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise Chandigarh U-17, U-13 and U-9 Open and Girls’ Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, from April 8 to 9. Two boys and two girls in each category will be selected to represent Chandigarh in the national championship to be held later this year. Those interested can confirm their entries with organisers before April 7 at www.chandigarhchess.com. TNS

Ravi declared Mr Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Ravi Kumar was declared Mr Chandigarh, while Rajneet Kaur was declared Miss Chandigarh, during the 11th Mr Chandigarh & Miss Chandigarh Championship at GGDSD College, Sector 32. Rajneet is serving as an inspector with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Punjab Government, at Anaj Bhawan, Sector 39. In the men’s sports physique, Shivam Mahajan was declared the winner, while Shubham Kumar was adjudged the winner in men’s athletic physique. The event was organised by Chandigarh Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association (CBPSA). More than 200 bodybuilders from the region competed in three segments - Senior Bodybuilding, Sports Physique and Athletic Physique.

