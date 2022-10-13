Chandigarh: Woman held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: A woman has been arrested for possessing country-made liquor. The police said the 55-year-old woman was arrested near the CRPF campus, Behlana village, with 18 bottles of country-made liquor. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. The woman was later released on bail. — TNS
Boxer wins silver in National games
Chandigarh: Chandigarh boxer Sawan Gill, a trainee of UT Sports Department boxing coach Bhagwant Singh, won a silver medal in the men’s +92kg super heavyweight category on the concluding day of the National Games in Gujarat. In the final, he went down against Services’ Narender (0-5). In his semi-final bout, Gill, a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, had defeated Haryana’s Mohit. Meanwhile, Savita Jakhar claimed a bronze medal in the women’s 57-kg event and Harpreet won a bronze medal in the men’s 80-kg event. TNS
2 held for selling liquor illegally
Panchkula: The police claimed to have nabbed two persons for selling liquor illegally in the city. The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Devi Nagar, and Monu, a resident of Ashiyana Complex in Phase 1, Sector 20, Panchkula. Both accused were produced in a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. TNS
Office-bearers of RWA elected
Chandigarh: Office-bearers of the Residents Welfare Association, High Income Group (Lower)/Government Flats, Sector 43-B, have been unanimously elected. They include DP Datta, president; Nandan Singh Rautela, senior vice-president; Rakesh Sharma, vice-president; Sushil Garg, general secretary; Nisha Garg, joint secretary; and Manisha Gupta, finance secretary.
