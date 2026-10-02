Chandigarh woman loses Rs 47 lakh in digital arrest scam

A Sector 20 resident was duped of over Rs 47 lakh after she was placed under “digital arrest” and threatened with action over alleged hawala transactions and links with terrorists.

According to the police, fraudsters contacted the woman and claimed that a SIM card had been issued in her name from Jammu and Kashmir, and was being used in hawala and terror-related crimes. They threatened her with legal action and arrest.

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She was then kept under constant surveillance in the name of “digital arrest” and coerced into transferring Rs 47,80,070 to various bank accounts.

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On realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the police.

A case has been registered at the Sector 17 Cyber Police Station.