Chandigarh woman loses Rs 72,000 to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

In yet another case, cyber criminals duped a resident of Rs 72,000 by making her download “Any Desk” application.

According to the police, 28-year-old Shaffy, a resident of Sector 38, reported that she had purchased some articles from an app but the articles were not delivered to her.

The complainant searched for the number of the app on Google where two mobile numbers were mentioned. She called on the given numbers after which the fraudster told her that her order had been cancelled. The suspect made the complainant download the “Any Desk” application and first transferred Rs 19,000 and later Rs 53,000 from her bank account.