Chandigarh: Woman who lost son in road mishap gets relief from MACT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 23. 51 lakh to a woman who filed the case against her elder son for rash driving after her younger son died in an accident four years ago.

Kiran Rani (51) had filed the claim petition through counsel Ashwani Arora under Sections 166 and 140 of the Motor Vehicle Act for grant of compensation on account of death of Rohit Bansal, her younger son.

According to the petition, on December 5, 2018, Rohit was going from Raghuana village to Kalanwali village by a motorcycle riding pillion with Ravi Kumar, her elder son. Ravi was riding in a rash and negligent manner.

Just outside Raghuana village, a cow abruptly came in front of the motorcycle. Ravi applied brakes but due to high speed, the motorcycle went out of control and rammed into a tree. Rohit died on the way to Civil Hospital, Sirsa. He was 29 years old and worked as a computer teacher on contract basis at Government Senior Secondary School, Baragudha, Sirsa district. He was earning 15,000 per month.

The insurance company opposed the claim and said the accident took place due to the stray cow which came in front of the motorcycle, and there was no negligence on the part of the respondent number 1 (Ravi Kumar) while riding the motorcycle. The company said it had been unnecessarily dragged into the array of respondents by the claimants in connivance with respondent no.1, who is the real brother of the deceased, as such the claim petition was liable to be dismissed.

After hearing the arguments, Jaibir Singh, Presiding Officer, MACT, said the tribunal was not in agreement with the arguments advanced by the counsel for the insurance company because the stray cow couldn’t be held as negligent and if the respondent no.1 would not have been negligent, then the accident could have been averted. The registration of the FIR is not the requirement of the law that the negligence shall be proved from the FIR only. From the evidence led by the claimants, the negligence on the part of respondent no.1 has been proved. The claimants are awarded Rs 23,51,00 with interest at the rate 7.5% per annum.