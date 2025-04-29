DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman wins hearts with food stall she started at 62, proves it’s never too late to pusue your passions

Her story gained widespread attention after food vlogger visited her stall and shared a video online
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/therealharryuppal/
Dreams don’t come with an expiry date, and a 62-year-old woman from Chandigarh is proving just that. Defying expectations, she launched her own street food stall and has quickly become a source of inspiration for many.

Despite her age, she boldly stepped into the world of food entrepreneurship just two months ago. Her stall, offering a mouthwatering selection of classic Indian snacks like dahi bhalla, golgappa, aloo tikki, and chole bhature, has already caught the public’s eye.

Her story gained widespread attention after a food vlogger visited her stall and shared a video online. In the clip, she is seen preparing dahi puri with care, chatting warmly with the vlogger about her menu, and proudly listing the variety of dishes she serves.

Reflecting on her journey, the woman shared, “Before this, I used to be a housewife. I was always passionate about food, so I thought I should just do this. Why should I focus on my age? You can take up any hobby at any age," adding, “I have been cooking food for the past 50 years."

The video struck a chord with people online, racking up nearly 300,000 views. Viewers flooded the comments with praise and encouragement, applauding her courage and tenacity. Many left heartfelt emojis and messages, recognizing her as a beacon of inspiration and resilience.

One comment reads, “Massive respect for aunty ji 👏🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻❤️ may God bless her 🙏🏻❤️😊.” Another says, “Kitna sweet n divine aura hai auntie ka”.

Many users asked about her exact location so they could try out her stall too.

