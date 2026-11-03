Chandigarh woman’s Diwali office dance to ‘Jhalla Wallah’ crosses 20 million views

A Chandigarh woman’s spontaneous dance at her office’s Diwali party has racked up nearly 20 million views on Instagram.

Osheen Pandiya shared the video on her Instagram account, with the caption, “Office Diwali party mein ek dance toh banta hai (A dance is a must at the office Diwali party).”

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Dressed in a blue and green kurta set, Osheen is seen dancing to “Jhalla Wallah”, the popular track from the movie “Ishaqzaade”.

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Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSHEEN PANDIYA (@sparkling_osheen)

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What began as an impromptu performance soon turned into a memorable moment, with colleagues cheering her on. While some joined the celebrations, others captured the performance on their mobile phones.

The video has received widespread appreciation, with social media users complimenting Osheen’s dance steps and festive outfit in the comments section.

A user commented, “I bet every guy there was crushing over her btw your dress is o pretty, now my mother’s saree are in my radar.” Another wrote, “No doubt you would be the crush of the office.”