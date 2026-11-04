Chandigarh: Women power Diwali markets, support families through festive sales

For the women sitting behind rows of colourful diyas, glittering hangings, painted figurines and festive trinkets in Chandigarh’s markets, Diwali is not quite the celebration it is for their customers.

While the city shops for the festival, they spend long hours persuading customers, replenishing stocks and keeping an eye on every sale. Their days begin early and often stretch well into the night. And when the festive rush finally subsides, the money they have worked so hard to earn largely finds its way into the family purse.

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For Shiv Kumari, selling diyas and decorative puja items has been a livelihood for nearly 25 to 26 years. Sourcing her products from Maloya, she has built a seasonal business alongside a small confectionery shop run from her home. Before taking up vending, she worked as a mehndi artist.

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Her entry into the business was shaped by circumstances at home. She said her husband was not particularly active in contributing to the family’s income, leaving her to step in and shoulder the responsibility.

Over the years, her earnings helped her raise two sons and two daughters and get all four married. Having spent much of her working life meeting family responsibilities, she says she has only recently begun saving for herself.

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The spirit of enterprise runs through her family, too. Her sister-in-law, Ishlok Kumari, sells candles, rangoli materials and decorative jhaalars alongside her daughter, with other women in the household also contributing. The family estimates its profit margins at around 25 to 30 per cent.

“During these festivals, we are here for seven to eight days, until the evening of Diwali. We keep working until our stock is sold out, and only then do we celebrate. Our Diwali celebration is this business,” she said.

For some, however, the business does not begin and end with the festive season. Keisi, who belongs to a family from Jaipur, makes and paints decorative sculptures and figurines, a skill passed down through generations. Now settled in Chandigarh, her family also sells its products in Sector 38, with the Diwali market offering another opportunity to reach customers.

For other vendors, earning a living means constantly being on the move. Champa, originally from Rajasthan, travels with her husband, daughter and brother, selling crockery and decorative showpieces. With competition pushing the family to explore newer markets, they move between Chandigarh, Haryana and fairs across north India.

For Puja, the journey into vending has involved negotiating a different kind of challenge. Originally from Gujarat and now settled in Chandigarh after marriage, she sells Rajkot-style jewellery.

Having been associated with the business even before marriage, she continued working despite resistance from her husband and other family members, who questioned the need for her to earn.

She persisted, finding in the business both an interest and a means of contributing to her household. Her earnings have helped meet domestic expenses, support her son and pay a substantial part of his school fees. For her, the satisfaction lies in being able to contribute to the family’s financial needs.

The market also has its younger faces. Sugna and Lakshmi, both around 18, work alongside their families selling festive hangings. They have been part of the business since they were around 10, travelling with their families to markets and fairs across Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and even Mumbai.