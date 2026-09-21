Chandigarh: Workshop held on National Pension System

TiE Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), organised a workshop on the National Pension System (NPS) and its role in strengthening social security and workforce retention in the MSME sector at Bella Vista, Sector 5, Panchkula.

The workshop brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry stakeholders to discuss structured social security solutions and employee benefits aimed at supporting long-term workforce stability.

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The programme began with a welcome address by TiE Chandigarh General Secretary Sumedh Sachdev, followed by the introduction of panellists and ceremonial lamp lighting.