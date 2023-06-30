 Chandigarh yet to recover Rs 1.21 cr from Punjab, Haryana: Audit report : The Tribune India

Chandigarh yet to recover Rs 1.21 cr from Punjab, Haryana: Audit report


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 29

The audit report of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), which comes under the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, has found several discrepancies in the functioning of the UT Horticulture Department during the financial year 2020-21.

Obtained under the RTI Act, the report revealed unfruitful expenditure amounting to Rs 37.59 lakh on un-protective plantation of trees/shrubs by the Horticulture Division No. 2, which provides horticulture work in infrastructure project, to maintain government nursery at Sector 23 and to carry out plantation drive to maintain and improve the green cover of the city under its jurisdiction.

During test check of records of the Horticulture Division No. 2 from February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2022, it was observed that the target of tree plantation is set by the sub-divisions of the department approximately for same number of trees and shrubs for the same site every year from 2015-16 to 2020-21. However, no record pertaining to protection measures taken for such plants is available.

The same irregularity was pointed out in previous report (2014-15 to 2018-19) for Rs 32.94 lakh and the department has not taken any action in this regard, pointed out the report. A huge sum of Rs 37.59 lakh (2014-15 to 2018-19 Rs 32.94 lakh and RS 4.65 lakh) has been spent on plantation drive, stated the report.

Landscaping at Punjab, Haryana Raj Bhawans

During inspection of records for 2020-21, it was observed that the department works/landscaping and other various types of works relating to the Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhawans were being carried out by the division, which were to be executed by the states of Punjab and Haryana and the expenditure was to be debited from the budget provided for this purpose. However, it has been further observed that an expenditure of Rs 36.56 lakh (Rs 24.15 lakh on Punjab Raj Bhawan and Rs 12.41 lakh on Haryana Raj Bhawan) was incurred on horticulture works which was to be recovered from Punjab and Haryana Governments.

A similar irregularity was pointed out in previous inspection reports i.e. 2014-15 to 2019-20 also. An expenditure of Rs 84.80 lakh was spent, resulting into a total recoverable amount of Rs 1.21 crore from the Governments of Punjab and Haryana.

Improper utilisation of horticulture land

According to the report, during the checking, it was observed that a budget of Rs 4.43 crore for 2019-20 and Rs 5.08 crore for 2020-21 was allocated under non-plan, regular WC salary against the sanctioned/deployed staff and funds of Rs 66.34 lakh and Rs 51.37 lakh only were sanctioned under plan head for original works during 2019-20 and 2020-21. This resulted in allocation of plan budget on the very lesser side than the expenditure during the years. Receipts of sale of plants during 2019-20 amounted to Rs 6.61 lakh against the purchase of Rs 8.88 lakh.

Also, a budget of Rs 12.68 crore was allocated under non-plan, regular WC salary against the sanctioned/deployed staff during 2017-18. However, funds of Rs 66.34 lakh only were sanctioned under plan head for original works, which revealed that only 5.23 per cent funds were allocated under the plan head against the expenditure of Rs 12.68 crore on the salaries of the staff of the divisional office. The irregularly was pointed in 2017-18, but no concrete action was taken by the competent authority.

Had sufficient funds been allocated under the plan head for original works by the administration, the remaining area of nursery could have been properly utilised. In the absence of sufficient funds, the maximum area of the land valuing crores of rupees is lying unutilised, resulting in under-utilisation of available government resources, stated the report.

