DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Young entrepreneurs showcase innovation at Strawberry Fields

Chandigarh: Young entrepreneurs showcase innovation at Strawberry Fields

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students participate in a programme at Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Prep Right Institute, Panchkula, organised an entrepreneurship gala—Kidpreneur—at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.

The initiative brought together budding entrepreneurs in the age group of 6 to 15 years, who set up as many as 104 stalls, providing them with a vibrant platform to showcase their creative and business acumen. Among the most eye-catching ventures was ‘The Creative Bees’, an initiative by four young entrepreneurs: Abeer Goyal, Riyana Goyal, Suhani Singla, and Sia Goyal.

Advertisement

From quirky stationery and beaded heart mirrors to trendy paracord bag charms, hand-painted pouches, tote bags and DIY kits, the students won hearts with their innovative and aesthetically crafted products, blending creativity with entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The gala not only celebrated innovation but also encouraged children to think independently, collaborate and turn their ideas into reality.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts