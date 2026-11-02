Chandigarh: Young entrepreneurs showcase innovation at Strawberry Fields

Prep Right Institute, Panchkula, organised an entrepreneurship gala—Kidpreneur—at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.

The initiative brought together budding entrepreneurs in the age group of 6 to 15 years, who set up as many as 104 stalls, providing them with a vibrant platform to showcase their creative and business acumen. Among the most eye-catching ventures was ‘The Creative Bees’, an initiative by four young entrepreneurs: Abeer Goyal, Riyana Goyal, Suhani Singla, and Sia Goyal.

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From quirky stationery and beaded heart mirrors to trendy paracord bag charms, hand-painted pouches, tote bags and DIY kits, the students won hearts with their innovative and aesthetically crafted products, blending creativity with entrepreneurship.

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The gala not only celebrated innovation but also encouraged children to think independently, collaborate and turn their ideas into reality.