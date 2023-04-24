Chandigarh: Youth arrested for auto theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by the Crime Branch for stealing an auto-rickshaw. Suspect Amrish, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, was arrested and the auto-rickshaw stolen from the area of Sector 34 police station was recovered. Amrish was earlier arrested in a case registered at the Sector 49 police station. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody. TNS

Battery stolen from Sector 43

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole an inverter battery from a house in Sector 43. Complainant Kamaldeep Singh claimed the theft took place on the intervening night of April 21 and 22. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

FIR against two from Mohali

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two Mohali residents for failing to appear in court. The police said Sunny and Sunil Kumar, alias Golu, both Phase-I residents, were declared proclaimed offenders. A case under Section 174-A of IPC has been registered at Sector 39 police station.