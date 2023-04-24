Chandigarh: Youth arrested for auto theft

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by the Crime Branch for stealing an auto-rickshaw. Suspect Amrish, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, was arrested and the auto-rickshaw stolen from the area of Sector 34 police station was recovered. Amrish was earlier arrested in a case registered at the Sector 49 police station. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody. TNS
Battery stolen from Sector 43
Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole an inverter battery from a house in Sector 43. Complainant Kamaldeep Singh claimed the theft took place on the intervening night of April 21 and 22. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
FIR against two from Mohali
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two Mohali residents for failing to appear in court. The police said Sunny and Sunil Kumar, alias Golu, both Phase-I residents, were declared proclaimed offenders. A case under Section 174-A of IPC has been registered at Sector 39 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of India-China talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...