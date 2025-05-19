Chandigarh Youth Congress protests FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The Chandigarh Youth Congress today staged a protest against an FIR registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The protest was organised at the Hallomajra light point under the leadership of Chandigarh Youth Congress district president Vikas Khanna. State Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana, vice-president Robby and many other leaders were present.

Lubana alleged that the FIR was false and showed anti-people, undemocratic, and dictatorial mindset of the BJP. He described the FIR as an attack on freedom of expression and a step against the spirit of the Constitution.

Party workers stated that the BJP government was misusing democratic institutions to intimidate opposition leaders, but Congress workers would not be silenced by such conspiracies.

Lubana stated, “Rahul Gandhi symbolises the voice of youth. This battle will now be fought on the streets, and the BJP’s undemocratic policies will be opposed at every front.”