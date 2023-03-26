Chandigarh Youth Congress protests Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

City Youth Congress activists today protested in front of a train at the Chandigarh railway station against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

A group of protesters carrying placards in support of Rahul stood on the tracks and on the front part of the train.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said, “Today, we protested against the dictatorial manner in which Rahul Gandhi’s membership was cancelled by the BJP.”

“We will not tolerate the dictatorship of the government, the BJP and their efforts to save Adani and suppress people,” he alleged.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lower House on Friday, a day after his conviction and awarding of two-year imprisonment by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

“It signifies the strangulation of democracy itself. We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking fearlessly inside and outside Parliament. He is paying a price for it,” Lubana said.