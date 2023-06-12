Chandigarh: Youth held for bike theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for a vehicle theft. Dilbag Singh had reported that his motorcycle, which was parked in Sector 17, was stolen on June 6. The police had registered a case of theft at the Sector 17 police station. During investigation, Banty, a resident of EWS colony, was arrested and the stolen motorcycle recovered from him. He was produced before the court that sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Two booked in trespass case

Chandigarh: The police have booked two persons for trespassing on a house at Sector 33. According to the police, AJ Singh, a resident of Sector 8, alleged that Daljit Singh, Mandeep Singh and others trespassed on his property in Sector 33 on June 2. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the property. The police were informed about the incident. After investigation, the police registered a case under Sections 448 (house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Rahul helps Rose Zone score 441/9

Chandigarh: A fine 124-run contribution by Rahul Sharma helped Rose Zone to post a mammoth total of 441/9 against Plaza Zone in the third match of the UTCA Men’s Seniors Multi-Day Cricket Tournament at GMSS School, Sector 26. Down to 98/4, Sharma rescued the team by scoring 124 off 101 balls. He was supported by skipper Ankit Kaushik (97) and Aman (45). Shrey and Jagdeep scored 32 runs each. Captain Krunal Mahajan claimed 3/63 for the bowling side, while Ayush Sikka and Sukrant Sharma claimed two wickets each. In another match being played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, batting first Sukhna Zone scored 338/8 against Terrace Zone. Vikas (101) remained the main scorer for the side, while Rohit Dhanda (52) Sagar Sarahan (47) and captain Gaurav Gambhir (40) remained other main scorers for the side. Mandeep Singh (3/50) took maximum wickets for the bowling side, followed by captain Amrit Lubana (2/36). TNS

1-wicket win for P’kula academy

Chandigarh: SWS Cricket Academy, Panchkula, logged a one-wicket win over Vivek High School Cricket Academy (VHSCA) during the ongoing Annual Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, VHSCA scored 174/9 in 30 overs. Reyansh (49) topped the score chart, while Ansh Sharma (38) and Harzorawar (19) were other two main scorers for the side. Gaurvit Kaushik picked 4/29, while Aditya (2/35) and Gavin (2/32) claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, the Panchkula outfit posted 176/ 9 in 26.5 overs. Muhammad Ateeb (45) remained the main scorer for the side. Gavin (29) and Akhil (27) also contributed to the chase. Ansh Sharma claimed 3/55 for the bowling side, while Virajvir Singh accounted for two wickets and Devinder Singh Saini took one.