Chandigarh: Youth held for mobile theft

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth, Bharat, a native of Gujarat, has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone. Vikas Yadav, a resident of Dhanas, reported that a mobile phone was stolen from his scooter parked near the football ground in Sector 17. TNS
Man kidnapped, thrashed
Chandigarh: A man was reportedly kidnapped and thrashed by around 12 persons. Rahul, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, reported that Abhyas and another person forcibly took him from Daria village to Indira Colony, Sector 16, where he was hit with sticks by around 12 persons. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula. A case of rioting and kidnapping has been registered against the suspects.
