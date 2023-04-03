Chandigarh: Youth held for stealing cash

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for stealing money from the donation box of a gaushala in Daria village. Amit Kumar had reported that Rs 1,500 was stolen from the donation box, following which a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The suspect has been identified as Inderjeet, alias Kaka. TNS

Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a case against a resident of Punjab for allegedly cheating a bank. Parveen Kumar Mongia, General Manager, Punjab and Sind Bank, Sector 17, reported that Harkirat Singha of Bathinda and others allegedly took a loan of Rs 1.67 crore from the bank on the basis of property already mortgaged with another bank. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

UP Man hangs self at village

Dera Bassi: A UP native, who was employed as a daily wager, died by suicide at Bhagwanpur village on the Barwala road on Sunday. Avdesh, a native of Hardoi, hanged himself to death in his rented accommodation when his wife had gone out for some work. Neighbours informed his wife and the police about the incident. The police said he was mentally disturbed for the past few days. TNS

Foundation to adopt players

Chandigarh: Pro-Salvo Sports Foundation, founded by Olympian shooter Anjum Moudgil and her international shooter husband Ankush Bhardwaj, announced to adopt 10 sportspersons having potential to bring laurels for the nation. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the foundation is organising Super Shooting Cup at the Mohali Shooting Range. The championship is being conducted in five events - 10M air pistol, 10M air rifle, fire arms pistol, 50M prone (rifle) and 50M 3P (rifle).