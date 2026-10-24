Chandigarh youth stabbed to death after dispute over bike in Panchkula, 2 held

A minor altercation over a motorcycle manoeuvre escalated into a fatal stabbing in Panchkula, leaving a Chandigarh youth dead on Friday evening. The police arrested a 19-year-old man within 24 hours of the incident and apprehended his 16-year-old accomplice, recovering the knife allegedly used in the crime.

The victim, Chandan, a resident of Dhanas in Chandigarh, had gone to the Ghaggar River with his family and friends to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga when the dispute began.

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According to the police, an argument broke out between Chandan and the accused over a motorcycle cutting across their path after they crossed the Sector 26 traffic lights in Chandigarh. Their companions intervened and settled the dispute, following which both groups continued towards the immersion site.

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However, around 9 pm, Chandan encountered the two accused again near Chowki Cut in the village area of Panchkula. Harboring a grudge over the earlier altercation, the duo allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times.

Chandan sustained critical injuries and was rushed by his friends to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditi Singh stated that a case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police team led by Chandimandir Station House Officer (SHO) Rampal arrested the primary suspect, 19-year-old Suraj, while his minor accomplice was apprehended shortly thereafter.

The minor has been sent to a juvenile observation home, while Suraj was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.