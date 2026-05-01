ChandigarhAdministrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacts with kids, launches ‘Pathshala Rath’

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with children from government schools and child care institutions during “Baal Sabha: Mann Ka Samvad 2.0”, organised by the UT Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development.

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The programme provided a platform for the children to share their thoughts, aspirations and concerns, while reinforcing collective commitment towards child rights, protection, participation and empowerment.

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Anuradha Chagti, Secretary, Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, welcomed the guests and dignitaries at the event. The Administrator launched “Pathshala Rath: Safe Space for children in street situations and vulnerable children residing in the community” in the presence of H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary; and Sagar Preet Hooda, DGP. The Pathshala Rath initiative aims to connect vulnerable children with education, healthcare, counselling and skill development support in a safe environment. On the occasion, the Administrator also released a booklet to promote awareness regarding children’s rights, safety and holistic development under the UNCRC and child welfare legislations.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria described children as the nation’s greatest strength and emphasised that education is not only a means of professional success, but also the foundation of character and nation building. Referring to the life of APJ Abdul Kalam, Kataria encouraged the children to ovesrcome hardships through determination and hard work. During “Mann Ka Samvad”, Kataria interacted with the children and shared motivational experiences from his life.