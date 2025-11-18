DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's 2-time champion Yuvraj to feature in Masters Golf Tournament

Prize purse for the event increased to Rs 1 cr

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:23 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Officials during the announcement of 31st Punjab Open Ladies Championship 2025 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu, two-time champion, will feature in the 25th edition of the Masters Golf Tournament under the aegis of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from November 18 to 21 at the Digboi Golf Links. The prize purse for the event has been increased from last year’s Rs 85 lakh to an all-time high of Rs 1 crore this year.

The event will feature a field of 124 professionals. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after round two. The field is set to feature leading Indian professionals, including Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Veer Ahlawat (former champion), Om Prakash Chouhan (former champion), Manu Gandas and Viraj Madappa.

There will be 17 foreign professionals participating from eight countries. The prominent foreigners in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Mohammed Akbar Hossain, America’s Koichiro Sato and Derek Trofimczuk.

Punjab Open Ladies’ championship starts today

The 31st edition of the Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship will start from November 18, at the Chandigarh Golf Course. Bringing together the finest women golfers across the country, the ladies’ wing of the club organises this annual event.

The championship is a part of the Ladies’ Golf Tour, played across major cities. This year, the tournament has 106 participants, including golfers from the NCR, neighbouring states and from distant cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Pune and several others cites. The tournament will conclude on November 20.

