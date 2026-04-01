icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's 2nd all-weather pool set for inauguration today

Chandigarh's 2nd all-weather pool set for inauguration today

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The pool at the Sector 39 Sports Complex has been upgraded at a cost of ~1.77 crore. File photo
Advertisement
In a major boost to sports infrastructure in the UT, the city’s second all-weather swimming pool at Sector 39 will be inaugurated by the UT Administrator, along with newly renovated pool at the Lake Sports Complex, on April 17.
Advertisement

The Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, will inaugurate the second all-weather pool through the virtual mode. He will be present at the Lake Sports Complex to inaugurate the renovated facility.

Advertisement

At present, the UT Sports Department has an all-weather facility at the Government College of Yoga Education & Health, Sector 23, which remains open through the season. Now, the pool at the Sector 39 complex has been converted into an all-weather facility. A rough estimate of Rs 1.77 crore was approved for upgrading the facility. The amount has been used for installing, testing and commissioning heating system. The budget also includes the costs of pool operations for five years and maintenance for four years.

Advertisement

In 2019, the then Sports Secretary had confirmed to The Tribune about the proposal to have another all-weather swimming pool in the city.

The Sector 23 facility was constructed in 1962. The Sector 39 pool was inaugurated in November 2019 by the then UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, the Sector 39 sports complex is spread over 1.65 acres. It houses a 25m indoor pool, a multi-purpose hall (now converted into a mini-chess centre), and an open field.

Advertisement

“The successful testing of heating pumps maintaining body temperature level of water was carried for almost three weeks. At present, the pool will operate as per the summer session schedule, while for the evening, new timings will be announced later,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the pool at the Lake Sports Complex pool has undergone a major renovation at the children’s section and changing rooms. New tiles have been fixed in the pool. Set up in 1961, this complex is one of the oldest sporting clubs of the city.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts