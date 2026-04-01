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The Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, will inaugurate the second all-weather pool through the virtual mode. He will be present at the Lake Sports Complex to inaugurate the renovated facility.

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At present, the UT Sports Department has an all-weather facility at the Government College of Yoga Education & Health, Sector 23, which remains open through the season. Now, the pool at the Sector 39 complex has been converted into an all-weather facility. A rough estimate of Rs 1.77 crore was approved for upgrading the facility. The amount has been used for installing, testing and commissioning heating system. The budget also includes the costs of pool operations for five years and maintenance for four years.

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In 2019, the then Sports Secretary had confirmed to The Tribune about the proposal to have another all-weather swimming pool in the city.

The Sector 23 facility was constructed in 1962. The Sector 39 pool was inaugurated in November 2019 by the then UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, the Sector 39 sports complex is spread over 1.65 acres. It houses a 25m indoor pool, a multi-purpose hall (now converted into a mini-chess centre), and an open field.

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“The successful testing of heating pumps maintaining body temperature level of water was carried for almost three weeks. At present, the pool will operate as per the summer session schedule, while for the evening, new timings will be announced later,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the pool at the Lake Sports Complex pool has undergone a major renovation at the children’s section and changing rooms. New tiles have been fixed in the pool. Set up in 1961, this complex is one of the oldest sporting clubs of the city.