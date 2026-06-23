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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's 88-year-old 'broom warrior' receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

Chandigarh's 88-year-old 'broom warrior' receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

Inderjit Singh Sidhu was honoured in the social work category for his extraordinary and selfless contribution to cleanliness and civic responsibility

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri to Inderjit Singh Sindhu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
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In a moment of pride for Chandigarh, retired Punjab cadre IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, popularly known as the city’s “broom warrior”, on Tuesday received the Padma Shri from Droupadi Murmu at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

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Sidhu was honoured in the social work category for his extraordinary and selfless contribution to cleanliness and civic responsibility.

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The 88-year-old former Deputy Inspector General of Police was among 65 eminent personalities conferred Padma awards during the second phase of the 2026 investiture ceremonies. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries.

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For nearly three decades after retiring from service in 1996, Sidhu has devoted his mornings to cleaning Chandigarh’s streets, parks and public spaces. Long before cleanliness became a national campaign, he could be seen pushing a cycle cart through neighbourhoods, collecting litter with his own hands and disposing of it responsibly.

Born on June 6, 1938, in Punjab’s Sangrur district, Sidhu joined the Punjab Police in 1961 and later earned the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. After settling in Chandigarh following retirement, he was dismayed by littering in a city celebrated globally for its urban planning. What began as a personal effort to clean his neighbourhood gradually evolved into a lifelong mission.

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“People do not feel ashamed while littering; instead, they feel ashamed while cleaning,” Sidhu had told The Tribune ahead of the ceremony. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, he often says that keeping the earth clean is a moral obligation. “The air is the Guru, water the father and the earth the mother. If someone spreads filth on their mother, there is no one worse than them,” he remarked.

His son, Amoldeep Singh Sidhu, recalls that the habit of intervening against littering predates his father’s cleanliness campaign by decades. “This was always his nature. He could never tolerate people throwing waste in public places,” he said.

Initially ridiculed by some for sweeping roads despite having retired as a senior police officer, Sidhu persisted quietly. Over time, his example transformed attitudes in his locality and beyond. Residents who once questioned his actions began taking greater responsibility for public spaces, while videos of his daily routine went viral on social media, earning admiration across the country.

Among those who publicly praised him was Anand Mahindra, who described Sidhu as a symbol of discipline, purpose and service. The Padma Shri announcement earlier this year further amplified recognition of his work, turning a local civic crusader into a national inspiration.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had welcomed the honour, describing it as fitting recognition for a citizen whose commitment demonstrates that public service does not end with retirement.

For Sidhu, however, the award is less a personal achievement than a message. “I clean these streets so that people can see that even at this age a man is working with his bare hands. We should all join hands with this cause,” he has said.

With the Padma Shri now formally conferred, Chandigarh’s “broom warrior” has carried the city’s name to Rashtrapati Bhavan, reinforcing a simple but powerful lesson: enduring social change often begins with personal example rather than official authority.

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