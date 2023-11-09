Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The air quality in the city slipped to the “poor” category on Wednesday as was witnessed a few days ago.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 203 this evening, causing breathing discomfort to residents, especially the aged, children and patients. Earlier on Sunday, for the first time in this season, the average AQI of the city dropped to 205 due to changing weather, vehicular emissions and incidents of farm fires in the neighbouring areas. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, around 8pm, the AQI shot up to 225 at the Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) at Sector 53, while AQMS, Sector 22, recorded the AQI at 203 and it touched the level of 180 at the AQMS, Sector 25.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee has attributed the condition to the rising incidents of farm fires on the city’s outskirts and weather condition where temperature drops and air remains stagnant.

