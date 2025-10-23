DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s air quality stays ‘poor’ two days after Diwali celebrations

Chandigarh’s air quality stays ‘poor’ two days after Diwali celebrations

Experts say pollutants remain suspended in air due to low wind speed

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:41 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Low visibility due to pollution in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Two days after Diwali celebrations, the city’s air remains polluted. The Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover above normal levels in the “poor” category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that all three air quality monitoring stations in Sectors 22, 25 and 53 recorded air pollution levels in the “moderate to poor” category throughout Wednesday.

Sector 22, located in the heart of the city and considered the reference point for Chandigarh’s average air quality, showed a steady rise in pollution levels during the day. At 10.30 am, the AQI at this station was 186, which climbed to 204 by 7.30 pm — a level classified as “poor” and potentially harmful for breathing.

In Sector 25, the AQI rose from 163 in the morning to 175 by evening, while in Sector 53 it increased from 153 to 157. The figures indicate that even two days after Diwali, the air quality in all three areas failed to return to normal.

Environmental experts attribute this persistent pollution to extended firecracker use even after the festival.

Despite the UT Administration’s strict order allowing firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night, residents continued bursting crackers late into the night and even the following day. Officials said it was partly because Diwali was celebrated a day later in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, leading to continued firecracker use on Tuesday as well. The administration had prohibited fireworks that day and warned of strict action.

Environmental experts explained that the prolonged use of firecrackers led to the accumulation of fine particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10 in the air. These microscopic particles remained suspended in the atmosphere the next day. With wind speeds remaining low on Wednesday morning and throughout the day, the pollutants could not disperse and instead settled in the lower layers of the atmosphere, keeping pollution levels elevated across the city.

Health experts have advised residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those suffering from asthma or respiratory ailments, to take precautions. They warned that the current air quality poses health risks, especially for people with pre-existing breathing problems and recommended limiting outdoor exposure until the air quality improves.

