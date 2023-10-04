Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma to feature in J&K golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

City golfer Akshay Sharma along with others will participate in J&K Open to be held at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course from October 4 to 7. The total prize for the event has been enhanced to Rs 50 lakh.

The pro-am event will be held on October 8. The field of 114 players — 109 professionals and five amateurs — will witness participation by top Indian professionals namely Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Karan Pratap Singh, Kshitij Naveed Kaul and others. The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill to name a few. J&K players Bhawani Singh Parmar, Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Langoo, Raghav Wahi, Mir Ahmad, Prabhnoor Singh, Umar Mir, Vedant Handa, Arindam Sudan and Zorawar Singh will also participate.

#Jammu