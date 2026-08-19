Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (66-65-69) shared third place at 10-under 200 with Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (64-70-66), while Haryana’s Shubham Jaglan shot a final-round 6-under 64 to claim his maiden professional title by two shots at the second edition of the Coal India Open being held at the Tollygunge Club. The 21-year-old from Panipat, Haryana, posted rounds of 67, 65 and 64 to finish the weather-shortened tournament at 14-under 196.

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The tournament was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain disrupted the second round. The fourth round was cancelled, with Friday’s third round serving as the final round and being played with a shotgun start.

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Jaglan began the final round from the second hole. He was tied fifth and four shots behind overnight leader Jamal Hossain at the start of the round. His challenge suffered an early setback when he bogeyed the opening hole, but his calm response set the tone for the rest of the day. His six-under 64, the lowest score of the final day, featured an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. It allowed him to erase the four-shot deficit and move clear of the field.

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Jamal Hossain (65-63-70), a previous winner at Tollygunge Club, began the day with a two-shot advantage. He mixed four birdies with four bogeys in an even-par 70 and finished runner-up at 12-under 198. Saptak Talwar (67-65-70), the current DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader, was at the 11th place at 8-under 202.