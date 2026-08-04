A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested two UT police personnel for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of registering a theft case involving a jewellery shop.

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According to sources, the accused have been identified as Inspector Suresh Kumar, in-charge of the Bapu Dham police post, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagat Singh. The CBI reportedly laid a trap outside the police post in Sector 26 and arrested both officials red-handed. Suresh was promoted recently.

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The sources said a Bapu Dham resident, Surjit, had lodged a complaint with the CBI, alleging that the police post in-charge demanded Rs 5 lakh for registering an FIR in connection with a theft at his jewellery shop. The accused allegedly sought an initial instalment of Rs 2.5 lakh before registering the case.

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“A complaint was received alleging that Inspector Suresh Kumar, in charge of Bapu Dham police post, Sector 26, demanded Rs 5 lakh for registration of an FIR regarding theft at the complainant’s jewellery shop and insisted on payment of Rs 2.50 lakh as the first instalment before registration of the FIR,” said a source.

The agency also obtained a call recording in which the accused allegedly asked the complainant to hand over the money outside the police post on Monday evening.

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“The CBI team apprehended ASI Bhagat Singh and Inspector Suresh Kumar red-handed and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh from them,” said the source.

Previous incidents

In April, the CBI arrested a head constable posted as the beat in-charge at the Sector 26 police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a vendor. The accused was caught red-handed during a trap laid near a public toilet in the Sector 26 mandi. The agency recovered the bribe amount from his possession.

In June, the CBI arrested a Chandigarh Police ASI posted at the Sector 39 police station. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 in bribe. The complaint had alleged that the ASI demanded Rs 50,000 to release his vehicle and refrain from registering a criminal case related to a road accident.