Chandigarh’s biggest cattle pound may be opened this month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

A formal launch of the city’s biggest cattle pound in Raipur Kalan continues to get delayed even as stray menace remains a threat to human lives in southern sectors.

It was in October 2019 that the then UT Adviser Manoj Parida had laid the foundation stone of the cattle pound project with a one-year deadline. However, the work could not be completed yet. Officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) had earlier blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and shortage of funds for the delay in the completion of the project.

MC officials said it was now expected to become operational this month. The MC had earlier claimed that the Raipur Kalan pound would open in December.

“It will be inaugurated in a week or two as we are finalising the inauguration date,” said an official.

Though the corporation has started keeping impounded cattle here, the entire pound has not been opened. Once it is inaugurated, about 900 head of cattle will be accommodated here.

The new pound will provide a breathing space at the existing gausahalas, which are overcrowded.

After building the cow shed in the first phase, a veterinary hospital will be opened in the second phase. A dog pound will be opened on the complex in a few months.

The cattle pound will run entirely on solar power. It will have an effluent treatment plant (ETP), a first at such a facility in the city. It will also have a hospital, a laboratory, a kitchen, a parking area and a dormitory for workers.

The MC claims to catch around 150 to 200 head of stray cattle every month and sends them to gaushalas and cattle pounds. The stray cattle menace causes road accidents and traffic problems. Herds of cattle are seen roaming in Sectors 44 to 48, 38 and other areas during night hours.