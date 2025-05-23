DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s everlasting gentle embrace

Chandigarh’s everlasting gentle embrace

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Tanya Pundir
Updated At : 08:29 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

I was barely 18 when I moved to Chandigarh, unsure of what I was diving into. However, the excitement of something new outweighed the fear of the unknown. Luckily, what awaited me wasn’t the loneliness of a modern metropolis — it was the rhythm of a lived-in city and the warmth of its people.

Advertisement

Anyone who has not lived in Chandigarh, wouldn’t understand the mad dash to catch a CTU bus, only for the ever-generous driver uncle to stop so that you can hop in. The shopkeeper who would save the last milk packet of Verka, knowing we’d be back by evening. The paranthe wale bhaiya who fed many of our lot and others on credit during demonetisation.

Morning chants from ISKCON drift through the same air that also carries late-night beats from its clubs. Shastri Market in Sector 22 buzzes with bargain hunters, while eateries at StuC, PU, plate out greasy rolls and cold coffee. Its temples hold peace within, as a gurdwara sewadar offers warm parsad with folded hands.

Advertisement

The city sleeps, yet stays wide awake, where one can never truly be lost, even when they seemingly feel lost. Trees arch over walking paths in dewy parks, while roads twist like concrete snakes below. Every corner holds its own rhythm — none louder, none quieter — just a city breathing in oxymorons, but in sync beautifully.

Now that I have shifted back home to Saharanpur, people often ask if I miss Chandigarh. I quietly smile wondering how can I miss something that lives within me. In the scent of its Zakir Rose Garden, in the petrichor of its July rains, and the hush of cricket song at night — the city still holds me in its gentle embrace.

Advertisement

Tanya Pundir, Saharanpur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper