A Fast Track Special Court in Chandigarh has acquitted a 20-year-old youth in a POCSO case registered on allegations of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The case dates back to March 21, 2025. The complainant, a resident of Daria, alleged that his 14-year-old sister had gone to the market to buy groceries at around 5 pm but did not return home. Despite a search, she could not be traced.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under Sections 137(2), 87, 65(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the 20-year-old at the Industrial Area police station.

The police traced the girl on March 24, 2025. She allegedly told the police that the accused had molested her near the railway station.

Advertisement

Advocates Mandeep Kumar and Kashish Jain, appearing for the 20-year-old, argued that there were several contradictions in the prosecution's case. They further submitted that there was no conclusive medical or other evidence to substantiate the allegations.

After considering the arguments advanced by both sides, the court acquitted the accused, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against him.