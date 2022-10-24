Chandigarh’s first garden waste processing plant by November

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 23

To solve the perennial problem of horticulture waste disposal, the city’s first dedicated processing plant will be made operational next month.

The city generates 8 tonne horticulture waste per day. However, in autumn and spring, when trees shed leaves, over 20 tonne waste is generated in a single day. The plant has the capacity to process 30 tonne horticulture waste per day.

At present, the waste generated from residential areas and different parks is taken to the Dadu Majra dump. Some part of it is used in composting, while the rest goes untreated. Also, residents often complain of waste not being lifted timely and properly.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune: “Machinery has arrived while the shed is under construction at the site. The plant will be made operational by the second week of November. The entire waste will be processed there.” The plant is being set up on 1.5 acres at 3BRD on the premises of the existing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) site belonging to the corporation. The project will cost around Rs 3.5 crore, which includes the construction of a boundary wall and a shed. The MC will operate it and the manpower will be supplied by the contractor.

According to the civic body, the plant has a shredder to cut horticulture waste into small pieces. The moisture will be removed and small ingots will be made using a hydraulic press.

These ingots, pure wood fibre, will be sold to furnaces as fuel. The department will purchase tractor-trailers for dedicated collection and transport of horticulture waste from sectors.

The corporation is replicating the Mumbai model here. The MC chief along with Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer (Horticulture) had visited the Mumbai plant for the purpose.

