Chandigarh’s first Sainik School is now a step away from reality, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assuring approval for setting up the prestigious institution in the city.

Advertisement

The assurance was given to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who called on the Union Minister in New Delhi and strongly pitched for the proposal. Kataria apprised him that establishing a Sainik School in Chandigarh would significantly strengthen discipline, leadership qualities and the spirit of national service among the youth.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the two leaders also held an in-depth discussion on tightening vigil along the border areas, particularly to check the smuggling of narcotics and weapons through drones. Emphasis was laid on further strengthening and modernising the anti-drone system to reinforce national security. The Governor expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued cooperation.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is currently evaluating applications received from across the country for new Sainik Schools under the partnership model. Approval letters will be issued to selected proposals after scrutiny.

In Chandigarh’s case, an Evaluation Committee visited GMSSS-23A on November 21, 2025. The panel comprised the Deputy Commissioner (Chairman), the Principal of Sainik School, Kunjpura, and the Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The team assessed infrastructure, academic readiness, mess and kitchen facilities, and administrative preparedness. All requisite documents were submitted and the proposal was found complete and suitable. The matter now awaits final approval from the Sainik Schools Society under the MoD, UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri told The Tribune.

Advertisement

The proposal traces its origin to June 2025, when a committee was constituted to examine feasibility. The panel studied policy guidelines of the Sainik Schools Society and visited PPP-model schools at Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh) and Kurukshetra (Haryana). The 16-acre campus of GMSSS, Sector 23, was identified as the proposed site.

Prerna disclosed that the Principal of GMSSS-23 submitted the online application with registration fee on July 11, 2025, followed by a formal submission on July 12.

Once approved, the school will admit students in Classes VI and IX through the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency. The fully residential, CBSE-affiliated institution will combine academic rigour with military training, value-based education and leadership development.

If cleared, the institution will mark a historic first for Chandigarh, positioning the city among select regions hosting the prestigious chain of Sainik Schools aimed at preparing disciplined, service-oriented future leaders for the nation.

Timeline

June 15, 2025: Feasibility committee constituted

June 19, 2025: First meeting under Director, School Education

July 11-12, 2025: Online application and formal submission

Nov 21, 2025: Evaluation Committee visit to GMSSS-23A

Feb 2026: Defence Minister assures approval; final nod awaited

Project dossier

Location: 16-acre GMSSS-23 campus

Model: Partnership under Sainik Schools Society, MoD

Entry Classes: VI & IX

Intake: 40-80 students per class

Nature: Fully residential

Curriculum: CBSE with military training & leadership modules

Funding: Self-financed through fee structure

Staffing: 17 teaching posts; principal-led hierarchy