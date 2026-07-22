Government schools in Chandigarh have recorded their sharpest-ever improvement in the CBSE Class X second board examination 2025-26, with the pass percentage rising from 88.20 per cent to 95.02 per cent, an increase of 6.82 percentage points.

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The CBSE Class X second exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21, the result of which was officially declared on July 18. The UT School Education Department compiled the result on Tuesday, which was exclusively accessed by The Tribune.

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The improvement is more than double the growth recorded at the national level, where the overall CBSE pass percentage rose by 3.08 percentage points, from 93.70 per cent to 96.78 per cent, between the first and second results.

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With this result, government schools have narrowed the gap with the CBSE national average to 1.76 percentage points, the closest recorded so far. The Department of School Education said the achievement was significant given that Chandigarh's government schools were CBSE-affiliated and competed directly with private schools on the same board, unlike government schools in most other states, which were evaluated under separate state boards.

The number of students clearing the examination rose from 8,253 to 8,892 out of 9,358 who appeared, meaning 639 additional students passed and will proceed to Class XI without losing an academic year. The number of schools recording a 100 per cent pass result increased from 17 to 35.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated students, teachers, parents and school leaders on the result. “Education is the strongest foundation for nation-building, and every child’s success is a matter of pride for Chandigarh. The significant improvement in the results reflects the dedication of our teachers, the perseverance of our students and the focused academic support provided by the Department of School Education,” he said while speaking to The Tribune.

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad attributed the result to the collective effort of principals, teachers, students and parents, citing timely intervention, data-driven monitoring and personalised mentoring as the factors behind the improvement.

Intervention programme

Education Secretary Prerna Puri said the intervention began immediately after the first result. “Intervention began after the first result, with student-wise mapping of those in the compartment category, school-level intervention groups, remedial classes, one-to-one mentoring, assessments, doubt-clearing sessions and counselling, monitored by school heads,” she said.

Director School Education Nitish Singla said every student placed in the compartment category was individually mapped and tracked, with school heads monitoring progress through the intervention period.

Girls on the top

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In the first result, the pass percentage stood at 88.80 per cent for girls and 87.60 per cent for boys. After the second examination, this rose to 95.54 per cent for girls and 94.49 per cent for boys.