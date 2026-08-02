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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s GST collections rise 12% in July, outpace national average

Chandigarh’s GST collections rise 12% in July, outpace national average

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:07 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 245 crore in July 2026, up from Rs 220 crore in the corresponding month last year, outperforming the national domestic GST growth rate of 10.1%, according to provisional Finance Ministry data released this week.

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The July figure, a copy of which is with The Tribune, marks a recovery after a volatile first quarter. Collections stood at Rs 306 crore in April, rose to Rs 373 crore in May, and then dropped sharply to Rs 229 crore in June. July’s collection of Rs 245 crore represents a 7% month-on-month increase over June.

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Despite the rebound, Chandigarh’s cumulative GST collection for April-July stood at Rs 1,153 crore, reflecting a modest 2.2% increase over the corresponding period last year.

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The Union Territory, however, continues to trail its neighbouring states. Haryana recorded an 11.5% rise in cumulative collections during the first four months of the fiscal, while Punjab posted 7.5% growth. Chandigarh nevertheless remained ahead of Delhi, whose cumulative GST collections have declined 0.5% so far this financial year, despite recording 8% growth in July.

Among Union Territories, Ladakh registered the highest year-on-year growth in July at 35%, followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 20%. Chandigarh’s 12% growth outperformed Jammu and Kashmir (flat growth) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2%), while Himachal Pradesh (-22%) and Puducherry (-17%) recorded declines.

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A stronger trend emerged from the State GST (SGST) settlement data, which reflects the funds credited to Chandigarh after the Centre distributes the Integrated GST (IGST) share. While cumulative pre-settlement SGST collections for April-July rose 8% to Rs 277 crore, post-settlement SGST increased 25% to Rs 939 crore, indicating that Chandigarh continues to benefit significantly from the Centre’s IGST settlement mechanism.

As of July 31, Chandigarh had 34,030 registered GSTINs, including 14,900 under the Central jurisdiction and 19,130 under the UT jurisdiction.

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