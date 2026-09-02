Chandigarh’s GST growth slows to 8% in August

Chandigarh’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 8% year-on-year in August 2026 to Rs 230 crore, up from Rs 212 crore a year earlier, but fell short of the national average of 9.3% for domestic GST collections, according to provisional data compiled by the Union Ministry of Finance.

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The August numbers mark a reversal from July, when Chandigarh’s 12% growth had comfortably outpaced the national rate of 10.1%. This time, the city’s neighbours all grew faster — Punjab and Haryana both recorded 12% growth.

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Cumulatively, Chandigarh’s April-August GST collection stood at Rs 1,383 crore, up 3.2% over the same five months last year — a modest improvement on the 2.2% cumulative growth recorded till July. The pace still lags Haryana (+11.6%) and Punjab (+8.3%) on a cumulative basis. However, Chandigarh remained ahead of Delhi, whose cumulative collections only just turned positive at +1.2%, having contracted 0.5% till July.

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Among Union Territories, August was a mixed month. Ladakh (+37%) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (+32%) posted the sharpest gains. Himachal Pradesh (-23%), Puducherry (-13%), Jammu & Kashmir (-9%) and Uttarakhand (-9%) all registered a decline.

The state GST (SGST) settlement data continues to favour Chandigarh over a longer horizon. For August alone, pre-settlement SGST rose 17% to Rs 71 crore, while post-settlement SGST — which includes the UT’s IGST share — grew a more modest 12% to Rs 215 crore. But over the cumulative April-August period, the pattern reverses in Chandigarh’s favour: pre-settlement SGST is up just 10% at Rs 348 crore, against a 23% rise in post-settlement SGST to Rs 1,154 crore. It reaffirms that the UT remains a net beneficiary of the Centre-state settlement mechanism this fiscal year.

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Chandigarh’s registered taxpayer base rose to 34,333 GSTINs as of August 31, up from 34,030 in July, split between 15,061 under Central jurisdiction and 19,272 under UT jurisdiction.

Nationally, gross GST revenue for August touched Rs 1,99,853 crore, up 14.8%, driven by a 29% jump in import-linked IGST collections. Net revenue after refunds rose 8.3% to Rs 1,68,057 crore, though net domestic revenue growth was a slower 3.4%, weighed down by a sharp 72.6% rise in domestic refunds during the month.

The ministry cautioned that all figures are provisional and subject to revision.