For fifteen years, India watched Chandigarh’s heritage furniture disappear into international auction houses without being able to do much about it. The reason was not indifference alone — it was also a structural legal gap. The one domestic statute that should have protected these pieces, the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act of 1972, was ruled inapplicable by the Archaeological Survey of India not once but twice. Without that classification, India had no automatic domestic bar on export, no legal basis to demand return and no criminal hook to hang a diplomatic request on.

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What changed this week was not the law — it was the decision to stop looking for a domestic solution to an international problem and instead use the international legal architecture that already existed.

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The UNIDROIT advantage

The 1995 UNIDROIT Convention on stolen or illegally exported cultural objects is the sharper of the two international instruments now in play. Unlike the earlier 1970 UNESCO Convention, which is largely preventive and aspirational, UNIDROIT creates direct, actionable legal obligations on signatory states. Crucially, France ratified UNIDROIT in 1997. That means when India presents France with two active FIRs for theft and illegal export of the chairs, combined with documentary proof of their government provenance — the inventory markings PU/Chem/55 and PGI/W/CH-0202 — France is not merely being asked a favour. It is being reminded of a treaty obligation.

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Under UNIDROIT, a claiming state must establish that the object was stolen or illegally exported, and that it holds a legitimate ownership claim. India's position on both counts is unusually strong: the inventory codes directly identify the institutional owner, the MHA’s 2011 export ban establishes that removal was illegal under Indian law, and the FIRs confirm active criminal proceedings. France, as a signatory, is then obliged to facilitate the return, subject to time limits and good-faith purchaser provisions that will depend on the chain of ownership between Chandigarh and the Parisian saleroom.

The UNESCO dimension

The involvement of India’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO adds a second, complementary channel. Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of “The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier -- An Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement.” That inscription creates an internationally recognised framework within which the original furniture of those buildings — designed by the same architects, for the same institutions — can be argued to form part of the outstanding universal value that the inscription protects. It is a broader, softer argument than UNIDROIT’s hard legal obligation, but it gives the diplomatic conversation an additional moral and institutional weight, particularly given UNESCO’s own framework against the illegal trade of cultural property.

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Why the FIRs were the turning point

Every previous diplomatic representation made over fifteen years — and there were dozens — lacked one thing: a formal criminal investigation in India. Without an active FIR, India’s requests to foreign governments amounted to appeals rather than legal notifications. A foreign auction house or government authority receiving such a request had no obligation to treat it as anything more than correspondence. The registration of FIR Nos. 0080 and 0081 on June 23 changed that calculus entirely. France cannot be asked to intervene in a private commercial transaction on the basis of a letter alone, but it can be asked -- and under UNIDROIT, obliged -- to respond to a documented request backed by active criminal proceedings in the country of origin.

The gap that remains

The Paris breakthrough is real, but the legal architecture that enabled it also reveals how narrow the pathway still is. UNIDROIT’s protections are strongest for items stolen recently and traceable through a short chain of ownership. For the hundreds of pieces already dispersed across European and American private collections -- many sold over the past two decades, passing through multiple hands -- the chain of custody will be far harder to establish, time limits under various conventions may have lapsed, and good-faith purchaser defences will complicate recovery. The ASI’s repeated refusal to classify Chandigarh furniture under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act also remains an unresolved structural weakness: without that classification, every future case will depend on the quality of the institutional marking on each individual piece rather than a blanket national designation.

What this week has demonstrated, however, is that the combination of a proactive Administration, active FIRs, a formal MEA communication and the right international treaty framework can work -- and work fast. Whether that combination can be institutionalised into a standing mechanism capable of intercepting the next auction, and the one after that, is now the central question for Chandigarh’s heritage conservation effort.

The chairs that left Panjab University’s Chemistry Department and PGI’s wards may yet come home. But for the library table that fetched Rs 1.92 crore in Tel Aviv in 2018, the sofas from the High Court, the committee chairs from the Vidhan Sabha, and the hundreds of other pieces that disappeared before anyone thought to file an FIR -- the legal window is narrower, and the road back considerably longer.

Five salient features

India Moves to Bring Back Stolen Chairs — A Historic First

For the first time in over a decade of continuous international auctions of Chandigarh heritage furniture, India has formally initiated a repatriation process for two Pierre Jeanneret-designed chairs stolen from Panjab University and PGIMER, after the MEA and the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO began deliberations with the French Government seeking their physical custody. No piece of Chandigarh’s auctioned heritage furniture has ever been brought back.

Paris Auction Stalled — System Works For Once

The June 25 Paris auction by auctioneer François Epin was halted following a coordinated response involving Governor Kataria’s direct intervention, the Chandigarh Administration's SOS to the MEA, two FIRs by Chandigarh Police and diplomatic activation through the Indian Embassy in France -- the first time an overseas auction of Chandigarh heritage furniture has been stopped before the hammer fell, across more than 100 international sales since 2009.

FIRs Gave Diplomacy Its Legal Teeth

The registration of FIR No. 0080 and FIR No. 0081 on June 23 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita -- the first criminal cases ever filed over the outflow of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture -- provided the formal criminal investigation backing that French authorities needed to justify intervening in a scheduled auction on French soil, and gave India’s diplomatic request the legal weight previous representations had lacked.

France’s Own Treaty Obligations Invoked

The Chandigarh Administration’s letter to the MEA explicitly flagged that France is a signatory to the UNIDROIT Convention on Stolen or Illegally Exported Cultural Objects -- creating a binding legal obligation on French authorities to engage with India’s request. Combined with UNESCO’s transboundary heritage framework, this gave India a powerful international legal lever that the domestic Antiquities and Art Treasures Act -- under which ASI twice ruled Chandigarh furniture doesn't qualify -- had never provided.

From Stopping One Auction to Building a System

Governor Kataria has pitched for a permanent, standing coordination mechanism between the UT Administration, the Ministries of Culture and External Affairs, and Indian missions abroad to monitor, flag and intercept future auctions -- signalling that the Administration intends the Paris breakthrough to become a template for systematic heritage recovery, not a one-off intervention.

Timeline: from first auction to first repatriation bid

2007 Le Corbusier manhole cover auctioned in US for $21,600 — first recorded sale

2009 International auctions of Chandigarh furniture begin in earnest

Feb 22, 2011 MHA issues order banning export and unauthorised movement of Chandigarh heritage furniture

2012 Heritage Inventory Committee identifies 12,793 heritage items across 190 categories

2013 Wright auction house, Chicago, begins regular Chandigarh furniture sales; PU and Vidhan Sabha pieces auctioned

2018 PU library table fetches Rs 1.92 crore in Tel Aviv -- single highest sale on record

Oct 2021 15 items auctioned in Paris for Rs 3.34 crore; costliest pair of chairs at Rs 78.22 lakh

Dec 2021 ASI rules Chandigarh furniture not covered by Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972 -- first ruling

Oct 2022 20 items auctioned in Paris for Rs 3.81 crore; single table fetches Rs 70.10 lakh

May 2024 ASI repeats its ruling -- furniture outside AAT Act purview -- second rejection

Sept 2024 6 items auctioned in Luxembourg despite advance representation to MEA

Dec 2024 Further items auctioned in Luxembourg

July 2025 Sworders UK auctions Jeanneret collection for over £192,000

June 4, 2026 7 items including MLA Hostel furniture sold in Chicago for Rs 1.16 crore; Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker seeks custody report

June 18, 2026 7 of 13 items sold in Brussels for Rs 1.61 crore despite 48-hour advance notice to MEA and Culture Ministry — no action taken

June 22, 2026 Jagga alerts Indian Ambassador in Paris ahead of June 25 sale by François Epin

June 23, 2026 Chandigarh Administration writes to MEA (Memo DCA-2026/444-46); two FIRs registered -- Nos. 0080 and 0081 -- first ever criminal cases over heritage furniture outflow

June 24, 2026 Paris auction put on hold -- first ever stalling of an overseas Chandigarh heritage furniture auction; Governor Kataria pitches for systematic recovery mechanism

June 25, 2026 MEA and PDI to UNESCO begin deliberations with France for custody and repatriation of both chairs — first ever repatriation bid in history of Chandigarh heritage furniture outflow

By the numbers

Metric Figure

Heritage items identified in 2012 inventory

12,793 across 190 categories

International auctions since 2009

100+

Estimated total realisation abroad

Rs 40-50 crore

Single highest sale

Rs 1.92 crore (PU library table, Tel Aviv, 2018)

Items successfully repatriated before June 2026

Zero

Auctions stalled by official intervention before June 2026

Zero

FIRs registered before June 2026

Zero

Paris auction, June 25, 2026

Halted -- first ever

Repatriation processes initiated

One -- and counting

(Sources: UT Heritage Items Protection Cell; Chandigarh Administration; MEA; auction house catalogues; ASI communications)