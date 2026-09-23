Chandigarh’s ice pack conditioning station wins national recognition

Chandigarh has become the first state in the country to develop an Ice Pack Conditioning Station for vaccine cold chain management, an innovation appreciated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and published in the national “India Immunization Update” magazine.

Speaking to The Tribune, UT Director Health Services Dr Suman said the conditioning station addressed a long-standing gap in immunisation outreach activities — the absence of any mechanism to detect vaccines exposed to freezing temperatures inside vaccine carriers.

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“While Vaccine Vial Monitors indicate exposure to higher temperatures, there is no equivalent tool to detect freezing damage in vaccine carriers. This can compromise vaccine potency without being noticed and increase the risk of adverse events following immunisation,” Dr Suman said.

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Vaccine carriers, unlike ice-lined refrigerators, were portable, non-electric and carried no thermometer, she said. Ice packs used in these carriers are frozen in deep freezers at sub-zero temperatures of minus 15°C to minus 25°C and must undergo “conditioning” — bringing their temperature to between +2°C and +8°C — before use, failing which vaccines inside the carrier risk freezing damage.

Dr Suman said conditioning was conventionally carried out on tables, floors or wash basins in health facilities, a practice that raised hygiene concerns, particularly for vaccines under the Open Vial Policy, besides facing challenges of limited space and water accumulation.

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The Immunisation Department developed the rack, constructed from rust-resistant, powder-coated metal, with inclined trays and an integrated drainage system that channels melted water into a collection bottle, she said. The design ensures uniform air circulation around ice packs and prevents contact between ice packs and pooled water.

Two models have been developed to meet requirements of different facilities. The single-storey rack conditions nine ice packs at a time and is meant for smaller health facilities, while the multi-storey rack, fitted with wheels and a common drainage system, can condition up to 36 ice packs simultaneously for larger Cold Chain Points, District Vaccine Stores and immunisation campaigns.

Ice pack conditioning station: At a glance

First-of-its-kind model in the country, developed by Chandigarh’s Immunisation Department

Appreciated by Union Health Ministry; featured in “India Immunisation Update” magazine

Single-storey rack: Conditions 9 ice packs, for smaller facilities

Multi-storey rack: Conditions 36 ice packs, for larger cold chain points and campaigns

Key features: Efficient drainage, hygienic process, no bacterial transfer, wheel-mounted mobility, all-round aeration, faster conditioning than conventional methods