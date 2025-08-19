Chandigarh’s invaluable gift — a true friendship

It was one of the light, cold evenings during the Navratri festival. It had been more than a year since I came to Chandigarh for higher studies and had been living alone. I never had made any friends throughout my academic life due to my reserved nature. But suddenly, life in Chandigarh started to feel lonely, and I longed for some company and companionship.

Disheartened, one evening I went for a dandiya and garba event where I met someone who did not feel like a stranger. A small interaction eventually developed into a meaningful friendship.

For the first time, I experienced the power of friendship — a positive change and energy that only friends bring into our lives. This bond filled me with confidence and encouraged me to step out and embrace new experiences. For someone who hardly stepped out of the house, this friendship opened the doors to long walks and cycling at Sukhna Lake, attending various events in the city, exploring new places, and learning new skills. It felt like that Chandigarh had finally welcomed me with open arms, and given me the most invaluable gift of my life — a true, supportive friend.

Muskaan, Phagwara