Local rowers Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh Parmar bagged the gold medal in the men’s double scull event in the U-23 National Rowing Championship held at the Army Rowing Node, Pune. The duo clocked an impressive 7 minutes and 38.8 seconds, finishing ahead of teams from Odisha, Punjab and Delhi to secure the top podium finish.

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Sharing the achievement, Rajiv Sharma, secretary of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, said that the championship served as the selection trial for the Junior Asian Rowing Championship, which has been allotted to India, scheduled to be held in December, at the same centre of the Army Rowing Node, Pune. Congratulating the medal winners, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, president, Chandigarh Rowing Association, praised the outstanding performance of the young rowers.

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