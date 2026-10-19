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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Kanha claims fifer against Kerala

Chandigarh’s Kanha claims fifer against Kerala

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:39 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Electing to bat first, Kerala were led by Abhinav Madhu, who scored 99, and Ayaan Ahmed contributed 55.
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Kanha Rathore claimed a fifer as Chandigarh lads restricted Kerala to 332/9 at the draw of the stumps during the opening day of 6th Balramji Dass Tandon Multi Days Cricket Tournament. Electing to bat first, Kerala were led by Abhinav Madhu, who scored 99, and Ayaan Ahmed contributed 55. Rathore claimed 5/53, while Rishab Tiwari picked two wickets.

In the second match, Himachal Pradesh team bowled out Jammu & Kashmir at 164. Viraj Sharma top-scored with 58. Aadish Minhas (6/37) remained the pick of the bowlers. Himachal reached 101/3, as Arnav Thakur scored 44. Meanwhile, Punjab bowlers excelled as they bowled out Sikkim at 115. Vansh (5/21) and Akshit Kaushal (3/21) were the two main scorers for the side.

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