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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar lone Indian to make Taiwan Masters cut

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar lone Indian to make Taiwan Masters cut

Kochhar showed solid control over the first two rounds to secure his place in the third round

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar has made the cut at the $1.2 million Taiwan Masters, becoming the only Indian golfer to advance to the weekend rounds. After two rounds, Kochhar posted a total score of 3-over 147, carding an even-par 72 in the opening round followed by a 3-over 75 on Day 2.

The performance holds significance given the competitive field featuring several top Asian golfers, alongside challenging course conditions. Kochhar showed solid control over the first two rounds to secure his place in the third round. The young professional from Chandigarh has been making a mark on the international circuit for around five years and remains among the prominent Indian names on the Asian Tour.

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Meanwhile, Chang Wei-lun leads the tournament with an impressive score of 10-under 138, shooting rounds of 70 and 68. Hung Chien-yao sits tied for second at 5-under 139 alongside Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai.

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New Zealand’s Kevin Yuan is fifth at 4-under 140, tied with Shen Wei-cheng and Chan Shih-chang. Santiago De la Fuente, Atiruj, Miguel Tabuena, Ting-Wei and Shotaro Ban are tied further back at 3-under 141.

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