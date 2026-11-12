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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam recalled to India A squads for England series

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam recalled to India A squads for England series

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee Gautam during a match.
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Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee Gautam has been recalled to the Indian women’s T20 and ODI India A squads for the upcoming series against England A, scheduled to be played in November-December.

The T20 series will begin on November 30, with the second and third matches scheduled for December 3 and 5 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The three One-Day matches will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 8, 11 and 14.

It will mark Kashvee’s comeback after her rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. She has previously represented the Indian Test team against Australia and South Africa.

In 2023, she was part of the India A squad that won the Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong.

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Kashvee’s rise in the game has also been reflected in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she was picked by the Gujarat Giants for a substantial amount, emerging as one of the most expensive players in the auction.

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